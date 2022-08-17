Is Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.08 or 11.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.46M. MSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.33% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Emerson Radio Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.04K.

Analysts gave the Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Emerson Radio Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) trade information

Instantly MSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9082 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 11.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.42%, with the 5-day performance at 11.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) is 15.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.13%. The 2022 estimates are for Emerson Radio Corp. earnings to increase by 8.80%.

MSN Dividends

Emerson Radio Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.44% of Emerson Radio Corp. shares while 6.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.56%. There are 6.22% institutions holding the Emerson Radio Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million MSN shares worth $0.71 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.1 million shares worth $78371.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $78371.0 under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 68379.0 shares worth around $52487.0.