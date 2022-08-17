Is Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.10 changed hands at $0.86 or 4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $899.07M. ACLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.88% off its 52-week high of $26.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.03, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at Arcellx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.81K.

Analysts gave the Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACLX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcellx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.07.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Instantly ACLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.47 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.64%, with the 5-day performance at 5.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is 15.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACLX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcellx Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.19% over the past 6 months, a 95.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Arcellx Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.40%.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.92% of Arcellx Inc. shares while 64.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.88%. There are 64.55% institutions holding the Arcellx Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 6.44 million ACLX shares worth $90.26 million.

SR One Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.56% or 5.5 million shares worth $77.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $3.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $3.78 million.