Investors Could Make -657.58% On REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.81 million REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.18 or -12.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $376.42M. REE’s last price was a discount, traded about -702.27% off its 52-week high of $10.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at REE Automotive Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -12.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.22%, with the 5-day performance at 13.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 6.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REE’s forecast low is $1.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -657.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.24% for it to hit the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the REE Automotive Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.12% over the past 6 months, a -60.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116,233.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that REE Automotive Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.02 million.

The 2022 estimates are for REE Automotive Ltd. earnings to decrease by -636.10%.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.82% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares while 20.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.66%. There are 20.32% institutions holding the REE Automotive Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 26.67 million REE shares worth $50.68 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.91% or 13.98 million shares worth $26.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 9.17 million shares estimated at $10.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.24 million.