Investors Could Make -334.78% On XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.07 million XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.04M. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -414.49% off its 52-week high of $7.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 22.46% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.31%, with the 5-day performance at -1.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 9.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -334.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -334.78% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XL Fleet Corp. will fall -112.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -220.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to increase by 127.00%.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.45% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 30.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.04%. There are 30.18% institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.27% of the shares, roughly 7.49 million XL shares worth $14.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 7.24 million shares worth $14.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $5.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $2.68 million.