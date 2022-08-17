Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at $0.34 or 9.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. INTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.17% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was 45.31% up since then. When we look at Inter & Co Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.70K.

Analysts gave the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended INTR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inter & Co Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.40 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 9.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.34%, with the 5-day performance at 13.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is 53.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTR’s forecast low is $2.16 with $8.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Inter & Co Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $204.44 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Inter & Co Inc. earnings to decrease by -505.70%.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Inter & Co Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.