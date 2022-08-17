INAB Stock Forecast 2022: IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Remains Strong With -476.92% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.08 changing hands around $0.21 or 11.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.60M. INAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -356.73% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 11.54% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.58K.

Analysts gave the IN8bio Inc. (INAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INAB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IN8bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 11.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.52%, with the 5-day performance at -13.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is -14.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INAB’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -476.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -332.69% for it to hit the projected low.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.51% over the past 6 months, a 8.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for IN8bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.50%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.45% of IN8bio Inc. shares while 18.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.52%. There are 18.32% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.25% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million INAB shares worth $1.52 million.

Voss Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 77511.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.