Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.36 million Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.57. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.84 changing hands around $0.23 or 6.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.39M. HUSAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -332.55% off its 52-week high of $16.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 72.14% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.05 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 6.37% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 152.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is -7.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUSAâ€™s forecast low is $137.50 with $137.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -3480.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3480.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 82.20%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 18.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.00%. There are 18.14% institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.04% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million HUSA shares worth $1.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.70% or 0.37 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.59 million.