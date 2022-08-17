Hill International Inc. (HIL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 18.07 million Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.80 changing hands around $1.06 or 60.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.15M. HIL’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.29% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 57.86% up since then. When we look at Hill International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.99K.

Analysts gave the Hill International Inc. (HIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hill International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) trade information

Instantly HIL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8200 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 60.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.77%, with the 5-day performance at 5.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) is -0.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HIL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hill International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017 will be $98.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.61 million and $147.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Hill International Inc. earnings to increase by 48.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

HIL Dividends

Hill International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.09% of Hill International Inc. shares while 58.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.74%. There are 58.67% institutions holding the Hill International Inc. stock share, with Engine Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million HIL shares worth $9.06 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 4.53 million shares worth $7.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $2.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.0 million.