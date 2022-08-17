FTAI Stock: More Upside For Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI)?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $18.09 changed hands at -$0.34 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. FTAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.45% off its 52-week high of $25.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 21.01% up since then. When we look at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.63K.

Analysts gave the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTAI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Instantly FTAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.00 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) is 8.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTAI’s forecast low is $19.64 with $33.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.63% over the past 6 months, a 185.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will rise 143.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 252.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $193.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $205.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC earnings to decrease by -16.00%.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 7.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 7.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares while 75.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.59%. There are 75.75% institutions holding the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock share, with Washington State Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 11.79 million FTAI shares worth $303.48 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 6.83 million shares worth $176.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Value Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $28.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $34.4 million.