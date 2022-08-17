Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $48.67 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.38B. FRPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.05% off its 52-week high of $159.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.22, which suggests the last value was 7.09% up since then. When we look at Freshpet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.27K.

Analysts gave the Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FRPT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freshpet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Instantly FRPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 52.07 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is 4.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRPT’s forecast low is $32.00 with $118.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freshpet Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.02% over the past 6 months, a -31.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Freshpet Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.03 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Freshpet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $149.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Freshpet Inc. earnings to decrease by -762.70%.

FRPT Dividends

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of Freshpet Inc. shares while 102.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.63%. There are 102.46% institutions holding the Freshpet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million FRPT shares worth $393.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 3.52 million shares worth $361.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $133.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $127.27 million.