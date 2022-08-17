Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.80 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.49B. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.71% off its 52-week high of $210.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.04, which suggests the last value was 30.53% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FVRR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.75 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.24%, with the 5-day performance at 6.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 32.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FVRR’s forecast low is $28.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiverr International Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.15% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiverr International Ltd. will fall -52.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.7 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $87.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.82 million and $71.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -294.60%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.86% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 59.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.08%. There are 59.32% institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.20% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million FVRR shares worth $285.37 million.

Srs Investment Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 2.37 million shares worth $180.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $62.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $28.7 million.