Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 4.2 million Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.41 changing hands around $0.95 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $377.89B. XOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.24% off its 52-week high of $105.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.10, which suggests the last value was 43.62% up since then. When we look at Exxon Mobil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.35 million.

Analysts gave the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended XOM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Instantly XOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 94.30 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is 6.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XOM’s forecast low is $89.00 with $134.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exxon Mobil Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.80% over the past 6 months, a 131.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exxon Mobil Corporation will rise 240.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 113.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.7 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.74 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Exxon Mobil Corporation earnings to increase by 202.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.71% per year.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 3.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 3.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 56.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.99%. There are 56.95% institutions holding the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 364.43 million XOM shares worth $30.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 275.08 million shares worth $22.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 122.21 million shares estimated at $10.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 92.65 million shares worth around $7.65 billion.