Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $14.04 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.21B. ERF’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.34% off its 52-week high of $18.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 65.95% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ERF as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.71 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.70%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 10.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERF’s forecast low is $14.74 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.38% over the past 6 months, a 176.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enerplus Corporation will rise 455.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to increase by 129.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.00% per year.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 17 and February 21. The 1.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 56.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.51%. There are 56.32% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with KGH Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 12.34 million ERF shares worth $156.72 million.

Ninepoint Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 10.0 million shares worth $132.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $40.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $23.37 million.