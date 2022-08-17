ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.99 million ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.85M. MOHO’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.63% off its 52-week high of $0.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at ECMOHO Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4550 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.52%, with the 5-day performance at -29.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is 82.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOHO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1751.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1751.85% for it to hit the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ECMOHO Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $71.45 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ECMOHO Limited earnings to decrease by -267.60%.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ECMOHO Limited shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.90%. There are 2.90% institutions holding the ECMOHO Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million MOHO shares worth $0.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 0.29 million shares worth $81596.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 25665.0 shares estimated at $4506.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.