DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.38 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.14 or 11.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.37M. DATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1230.94% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 25.9% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 218.58K.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 11.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.13%, with the 5-day performance at 18.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 23.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.05% of DatChat Inc. shares while 2.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.49%. There are 2.14% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million DATS shares worth $0.3 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 63076.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 86875.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 42767.0 shares worth around $53886.0.