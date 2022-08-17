Could Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.83M. GLBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.04% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.48, which suggests the last value was 21.28% up since then. When we look at Globus Maritime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.01K.

Analysts gave the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Globus Maritime Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.48%, with the 5-day performance at 18.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 14.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLBS’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -139.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Globus Maritime Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.61 million and $12.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 176.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.44%. The 2022 estimates are for Globus Maritime Limited earnings to increase by 105.60%.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.66% of Globus Maritime Limited shares while 12.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.05%. There are 12.84% institutions holding the Globus Maritime Limited stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million GLBS shares worth $1.65 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.56% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.