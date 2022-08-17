Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.32 changed hands at $0.44 or 15.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $645.57M. CRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.82% off its 52-week high of $8.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRGE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Charge Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.35 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 15.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.68%, with the 5-day performance at 23.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is -4.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRGE’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $152.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Charge Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $120.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Charge Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.90%.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.80% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares while 7.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.16%. There are 7.50% institutions holding the Charge Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Creative Planning the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 62680.0 CRGE shares worth $0.31 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 30933.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $11.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $7.27 million.