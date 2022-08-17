Can Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at $0.29 or 6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.36M. QNRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8762.28% off its 52-week high of $444.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.58, which suggests the last value was 28.54% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QNRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.49 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.98%, with the 5-day performance at -1.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is -3.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QNRX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1896.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -399.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.31% over the past 6 months, a 90.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.47% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 11.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.84%. There are 11.42% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 50400.0 QNRX shares worth $0.84 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 42665.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 14392.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1550.0 shares worth around $8724.0.