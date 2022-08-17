Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC): Don’t Ditch BPMC Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.29 million Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.47 changed hands at -$16.08 or -23.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.95B. BPMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.62% off its 52-week high of $117.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.46, which suggests the last value was 17.17% up since then. When we look at Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.50K.

Analysts gave the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BPMC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.23.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

Instantly BPMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 73.03 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -23.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is 30.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPMC’s forecast low is $40.00 with $152.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blueprint Medicines Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.84% over the past 6 months, a -39.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blueprint Medicines Corporation will fall -19.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.24 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $44.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.16 million and $42.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Blueprint Medicines Corporation earnings to decrease by -297.00%.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares while 106.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.21%. There are 106.47% institutions holding the Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 5.53 million BPMC shares worth $352.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.38 million shares worth $343.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $108.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $75.24 million.