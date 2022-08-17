Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 46.45 million Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.33 changing hands around $1.78 or 69.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.49M. BWV’s current price is a discount, trading about -1999.31% off its 52-week high of $90.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 58.43% up since then. When we look at Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.17 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 69.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.56%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 34.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.30%.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.69% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares while 10.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.40%. There are 10.37% institutions holding the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock share, with American Financial Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million BWV shares worth $22.77 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 18333.0 shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 4418.0 shares estimated at $9410.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3818.0 shares worth around $16837.0.