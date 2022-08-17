BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Lose -0.81%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.80 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. BIGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.37% off its 52-week high of $64.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.71, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.80 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.19%, with the 5-day performance at 9.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 33.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.78% over the past 6 months, a -121.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.16 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $71.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.78 million and $59.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.18% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares while 73.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.46%. There are 73.61% institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock share, with Darsana Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million BIGC shares worth $153.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 5.29 million shares worth $115.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $35.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $29.99 million.