Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $15.44 changed hands at $1.95 or 14.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $326.71M. BGFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.87% off its 52-week high of $46.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.39, which suggests the last value was 32.71% up since then. When we look at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.34K.

Analysts gave the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BGFV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.60 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 14.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.78%, with the 5-day performance at 29.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 30.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGFV’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will fall -71.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $294.24 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings to increase by 76.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.54% per year.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 6.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 56.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.05%. There are 56.25% institutions holding the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million BGFV shares worth $23.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 1.1 million shares worth $18.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $10.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $5.49 million.