Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.02 million Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.06 changed hands at -$0.32 or -5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. ALLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -462.06% off its 52-week high of $28.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 33.79% up since then. When we look at Allego N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.96K.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.59 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.73%, with the 5-day performance at 36.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 42.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allego N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.20% over the past 6 months, a 96.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Allego N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $29.21 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Allego N.V. earnings to decrease by -639.00%.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares while 97.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.74%. There are 97.74% institutions holding the Allego N.V. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.81% of the shares, roughly 18.1 million ALLG shares worth $273.67 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 2.0 million shares worth $30.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.