Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.25 changing hands around $0.14 or 4.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $299.74M. ZY’s current price is a discount, trading about -351.69% off its 52-week high of $14.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 66.15% up since then. When we look at Zymergen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymergen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.32 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.51%, with the 5-day performance at 9.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is 57.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.60, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZY’s forecast low is $2.60 with $2.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 20.0% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymergen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.40% over the past 6 months, a 41.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymergen Inc. will rise 43.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zymergen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.89 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zymergen Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.30% per year.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Zymergen Inc. shares while 69.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.74%. There are 69.04% institutions holding the Zymergen Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.80% of the shares, roughly 26.61 million ZY shares worth $76.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 4.19 million shares worth $12.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.97 million shares estimated at $7.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $3.11 million.