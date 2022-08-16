The Stock Of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $9.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.37 changed hands at -$0.97 or -22.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.75M. GAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -439.76% off its 52-week high of $18.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 16.62% up since then. When we look at GAN Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.33K.

Analysts gave the GAN Limited (GAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GAN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GAN Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Instantly GAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -22.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.77%, with the 5-day performance at 14.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is 50.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GAN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.37% for it to hit the projected low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GAN Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.32% over the past 6 months, a 42.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GAN Limited will fall -85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.47 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that GAN Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.63 million and $31.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2022 estimates are for GAN Limited earnings to increase by 2.80%.

GAN Dividends

GAN Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.51% of GAN Limited shares while 48.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.86%. There are 48.31% institutions holding the GAN Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million GAN shares worth $13.3 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 1.91 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $6.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $4.7 million.