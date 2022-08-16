Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Berkshire Grey Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.91 changing hands around $0.4 or 15.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $445.78M. BGRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -228.52% off its 52-week high of $9.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 51.89% up since then. When we look at Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGRY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Instantly BGRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.87 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 15.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.36%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 65.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BGRY’s forecast low is $2.45 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berkshire Grey Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.29% over the past 6 months, a 65.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.62 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Berkshire Grey Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $35.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Berkshire Grey Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.50% per year.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.51% of Berkshire Grey Inc. shares while 84.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.12%. There are 84.25% institutions holding the Berkshire Grey Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 28.89% of the shares, roughly 65.57 million BGRY shares worth $188.83 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.92% or 56.57 million shares worth $162.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $3.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $4.11 million.