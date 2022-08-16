SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Gain 32.35%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.86 changing hands around $4.61 or 32.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $582.11M. SKYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.12% off its 52-week high of $36.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.43, which suggests the last value was 76.51% up since then. When we look at SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.89K.

Analysts gave the SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SKYT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SkyWater Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.50 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 32.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.15%, with the 5-day performance at -19.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is 85.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKYT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.98% for it to hit the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SkyWater Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.23% over the past 6 months, a -7.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.48 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SkyWater Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for SkyWater Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -221.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.26% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares while 14.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.80%. There are 14.05% institutions holding the SkyWater Technology Inc. stock share, with Emerald Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million SKYT shares worth $18.26 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 0.84 million shares worth $15.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $10.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $7.69 million.