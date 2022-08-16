Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS): Don’t Ditch AIHS Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.07 or 6.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.90M. AIHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -744.44% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.14K.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Instantly AIHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -46.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 6.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.70%, with the 5-day performance at -46.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -8.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.52 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -0.30%.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.53% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.30%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 16727.0 AIHS shares worth $38488.0.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 6240.0 shares worth $14358.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 1672.0 shares estimated at $1605.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.