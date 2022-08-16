Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS): Don’t Ditch AIHS Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.07 or 6.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.90M. AIHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -744.44% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.14K.
Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information
Instantly AIHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -46.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 6.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.70%, with the 5-day performance at -46.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -8.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.52 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -0.30%.
AIHS Dividends
Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.
Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.53% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.30%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 16727.0 AIHS shares worth $38488.0.
Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 6240.0 shares worth $14358.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 1672.0 shares estimated at $1605.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.