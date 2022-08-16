Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.04 million Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.94 changing hands around $0.37 or 4.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $477.26M. REV’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.43% off its 52-week high of $17.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 87.92% up since then. When we look at Revlon Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.59 million.

Analysts gave the Revlon Inc. (REV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended REV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revlon Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.31.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Instantly REV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.19 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) is 49.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REV’s forecast low is $8.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.92% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revlon Inc. will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $507.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Revlon Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $547.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Revlon Inc. earnings to increase by 66.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.79% of Revlon Inc. shares while 9.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.68%. There are 9.05% institutions holding the Revlon Inc. stock share, with Mittleman Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million REV shares worth $11.04 million.

Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 1.01 million shares worth $8.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 99565.0 shares worth around $0.8 million.