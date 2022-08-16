Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.20 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.33M. RGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -543.33% off its 52-week high of $7.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 58.33% up since then. When we look at Regis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 64.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.01%, with the 5-day performance at 64.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 16.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Regis Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $74.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 121.81%. The 2022 estimates are for Regis Corporation earnings to increase by 34.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.80% of Regis Corporation shares while 49.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.45%. There are 49.52% institutions holding the Regis Corporation stock share, with Inspire Developers LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.28% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million RGS shares worth $4.07 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 2.9 million shares worth $6.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $0.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.81 million.