Performance & Trends Of SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.18 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $749.47M. SLGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -252.15% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was 6.22% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.73 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.52%, with the 5-day performance at -10.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -18.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLGC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.62% for it to hit the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.81% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.82 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $27.47 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.80%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.71% of SomaLogic Inc. shares while 60.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.93%. There are 60.34% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.80% of the shares, roughly 12.39 million SLGC shares worth $99.36 million.

Madryn Asset Management, Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.10% or 7.47 million shares worth $59.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 8.6 million shares estimated at $38.86 million under it, the former controlled 4.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $37.84 million.