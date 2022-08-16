MYSZ Stock Forecast 2022: My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Is Weak With A -488.24% Downside

In the latest trading session, 29.33 million My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.08 or 32.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.16M. MYSZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -773.53% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 47.06% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.03K.

Analysts gave the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. My Size Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 32.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.13%, with the 5-day performance at 6.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 16.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32479.999999999996 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -488.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -488.24% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,426.70% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for My Size Inc. earnings to increase by 23.90%.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.63% of My Size Inc. shares while 9.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.99%. There are 9.76% institutions holding the My Size Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million MYSZ shares worth $0.11 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.18 million shares worth $62550.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 86590.0 shares estimated at $21253.0 under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares.