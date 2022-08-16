Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.08% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.94 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.63B. LAZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.46% off its 52-week high of $23.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 48.72% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.49 million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 39.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.35 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.59%, with the 5-day performance at 39.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 83.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $8.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Luminar Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.24% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc. will fall -70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.78 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Luminar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $15.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.89 million and $12.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.45% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares while 52.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.90%. There are 52.71% institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 18.81 million LAZR shares worth $199.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 16.36 million shares worth $173.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $69.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 5.54 million shares worth around $58.79 million.