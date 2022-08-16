Let’s Jump Into The Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.46 changed hands at -$6.47 or -25.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $464.20M. ALBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.85% off its 52-week high of $37.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.81, which suggests the last value was 3.52% up since then. When we look at Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.31K.

Analysts gave the Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALBO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.65.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Instantly ALBO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.62 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -25.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.04%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 2.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALBO’s forecast low is $40.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -268.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albireo Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.63% over the past 6 months, a -268.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albireo Pharma Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -153.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.45 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Albireo Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.98 million and $3.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 276.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 256.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares while 96.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.76%. There are 96.15% institutions holding the Albireo Pharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million ALBO shares worth $44.49 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.18% or 2.36 million shares worth $44.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $24.96 million under it, the former controlled 6.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.58% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $20.36 million.