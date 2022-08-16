Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $173.98M. KXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.61% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 20.41% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.67K.
Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information
Instantly KXIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.84%, with the 5-day performance at -14.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 1.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.
KXIN Dividends
Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 29.
Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.85% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.39%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million KXIN shares worth $0.2 million.
Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 69320.0 shares worth around $66775.0.