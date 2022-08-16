Is Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3.47 million Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.89 changing hands around $0.32 or 20.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $177.44M. PRTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -387.3% off its 52-week high of $9.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 44.97% up since then. When we look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 20.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.81%, with the 5-day performance at 13.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 21.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Party City Holdco Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.48% over the past 6 months, a -88.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $548.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Party City Holdco Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $731.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Party City Holdco Inc. earnings to increase by 98.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.58% per year.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.92% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares while 71.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.35%. There are 71.20% institutions holding the Party City Holdco Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.98% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million PRTY shares worth $31.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 7.3 million shares worth $12.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $5.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $4.52 million.