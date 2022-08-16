Is DraftKings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 5.41 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.54 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.37B. DKNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -214.41% off its 52-week high of $64.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 52.43% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.16 million.

Analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended DKNG as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DraftKings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.12 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.28%, with the 5-day performance at 12.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 61.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DKNG’s forecast low is $16.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.1% for it to hit the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.84% over the past 6 months, a 18.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will fall -9.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $435.14 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $454.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 106.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.80% per year.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.12% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 58.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.69%.