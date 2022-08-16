GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GBOX Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 23.82 million GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.98 changing hands around $0.71 or 55.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.04M. GBOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -426.26% off its 52-week high of $10.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 63.64% up since then. When we look at GreenBox POS’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.11K.

Analysts gave the GreenBox POS (GBOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GBOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GreenBox POS’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Instantly GBOX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 55.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.76%, with the 5-day performance at 13.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is 49.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GBOX’s forecast low is $3.10 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.57% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GreenBox POS share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.94% over the past 6 months, a -1,337.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GreenBox POS’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.38 million and $8.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for GreenBox POS earnings to decrease by -287.60%.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.35% of GreenBox POS shares while 11.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.87%. There are 11.46% institutions holding the GreenBox POS stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million GBOX shares worth $2.17 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 0.55 million shares worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $1.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.9 million.