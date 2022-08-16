GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.86M. GOVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.81% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 76.99% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.46 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -6.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.56%, with the 5-day performance at -11.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 281.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30k and $165k respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for GeoVax Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.40%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares while 9.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.26%. There are 9.15% institutions holding the GeoVax Labs Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million GOVX shares worth $1.03 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.20% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 91154.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.