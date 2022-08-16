Esports Entertainment Group Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Esports Entertainment Group Inc. Is Weak With -158.62% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.90M. GMBL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1587.93% off its 52-week high of $9.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 48.28% up since then. When we look at Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.96K.

Analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GMBL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 43.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6898 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -3.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.91%, with the 5-day performance at 43.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 50.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GMBL’s forecast low is $0.45 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.19% over the past 6 months, a -176.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 265.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.76 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $14.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.8 million and $16.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.50%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.51% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares while 10.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.36%. There are 10.36% institutions holding the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.36% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million GMBL shares worth $0.87 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $51532.0.