Could Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changed hands at -$1.76 or -36.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.33M. SVFD’s current price is a discount, trading about -220.0% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 8.67% up since then. When we look at Save Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.31K.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Instantly SVFD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.84 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -36.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.70%, with the 5-day performance at -11.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) is 41.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Save Foods Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.20%.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.50% of Save Foods Inc. shares while 8.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.22%. There are 8.92% institutions holding the Save Foods Inc. stock share, with Noked Capital Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.70% of the shares, roughly 75455.0 SVFD shares worth $0.43 million.

Noked Israel Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 75455.0 shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 6151.0 shares estimated at $23004.0 under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares.