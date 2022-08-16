Could Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.15 or 9.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.13M. CYCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -252.6% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.38%, with the 5-day performance at 17.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is 29.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYCC’s forecast low is $16.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1171.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -824.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.80% over the past 6 months, a 13.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 37.40%.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 30.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.95%. There are 30.78% institutions holding the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with SilverArc Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.63% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million CYCC shares worth $0.8 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.11% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 86789.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.