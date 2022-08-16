Can Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.88M. DRMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -907.25% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 36.23% up since then. When we look at Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -8.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DRMA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -479.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -479.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.35% over the past 6 months, a 27.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. will rise 54.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -223.30%.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.79% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.98%. There are 10.67% institutions holding the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 26666.0 DRMA shares worth $33332.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 17669.0 shares worth $22086.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15860.0 shares estimated at $12373.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 10806.0 shares worth around $8430.0.