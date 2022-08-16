BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 6.37 million BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.32 or -41.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.34M. BTCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3084.78% off its 52-week high of $14.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -30.43% down since then. When we look at BIT Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.
BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information
Instantly BTCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -41.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.25%, with the 5-day performance at 7.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 22.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.
BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BIT Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $63.95 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for BIT Mining Limited earnings to decrease by -53.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.
BTCM Dividends
BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.
BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of BIT Mining Limited shares while 11.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.87%. There are 11.38% institutions holding the BIT Mining Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million BTCM shares worth $9.78 million.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.2 million shares worth $3.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.16 million.