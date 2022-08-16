Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.12M. AYTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1289.29% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 3.57% up since then. When we look at Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.29K.

Analysts gave the Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AYTU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Instantly AYTU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -50.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2939 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.74%, with the 5-day performance at -50.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is -52.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AYTU’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2042.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1685.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aytu BioPharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.24% over the past 6 months, a -51.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aytu BioPharma Inc. will rise 50.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $24.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.48 million and $22.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Aytu BioPharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.50%.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares while 16.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.21%. There are 16.38% institutions holding the Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million AYTU shares worth $2.57 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 0.77 million shares worth $0.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.36 million.