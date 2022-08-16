Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.6 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $402.16M. ASTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -891.24% off its 52-week high of $13.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 13.14% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Monday, 08/15/22 subtracted -3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.65%, with the 5-day performance at 9.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 5.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $2.70 with $2.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.53% over the past 6 months, a 88.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astra Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.07 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 90.00%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.03% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 45.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.97%. There are 45.61% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.03% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $40.2 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 17.42 million shares worth $23.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 13.32 million shares estimated at $18.18 million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $4.46 million.