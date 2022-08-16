Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 7.3 million Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.36 changing hands around $2.0 or 45.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.21M. ARTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -211.32% off its 52-week high of $19.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 43.24% up since then. When we look at Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.61K.

Analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARTL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Instantly ARTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 on Monday, 08/15/22 added 45.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.99%, with the 5-day performance at -17.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is -14.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARTL’s forecast low is $10.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -843.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Artelo Biosciences Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 69.70%.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 12 and January 17.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares while 5.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.51%. There are 5.36% institutions holding the Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.62% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million ARTL shares worth $0.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 0.18 million shares worth $82178.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $33953.0.