Will Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $649.19M. AMRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.82% off its 52-week high of $5.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 32.73% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AMRN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.04%, with the 5-day performance at 27.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 16.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -445.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.55% over the past 6 months, a -264.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amarin Corporation plc will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.81 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $82.82 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Amarin Corporation plc earnings to increase by 140.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Amarin Corporation plc shares while 33.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.11%. There are 33.67% institutions holding the Amarin Corporation plc stock share, with Sarissa Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 24.0 million AMRN shares worth $78.96 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.33% or 21.17 million shares worth $69.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $8.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $6.25 million.