Why Should You Invest In Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.55 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.26B. APPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -299.07% off its 52-week high of $93.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.43, which suggests the last value was 38.73% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.61 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 44.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $26.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.96% over the past 6 months, a -3.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine Inc. will fall -15.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.52 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Turbine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $204.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Digital Turbine Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.30% per year.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.77% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares while 73.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.36%. There are 73.48% institutions holding the Digital Turbine Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.47% of the shares, roughly 14.31 million APPS shares worth $337.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 9.81 million shares worth $231.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6.24 million shares estimated at $147.48 million under it, the former controlled 6.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $59.73 million.