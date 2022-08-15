Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -9046.34 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.64 changing hands around $0.17 or 11.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.69M. WWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -156.71% off its 52-week high of $4.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Westwater Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 521.17K.

Analysts gave the Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WWR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Instantly WWR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6399 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 11.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.63%, with the 5-day performance at 10.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) is 35.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WWR’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9046.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9046.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Westwater Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 68.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares while 11.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.11%. There are 11.90% institutions holding the Westwater Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million WWR shares worth $1.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.82 million.